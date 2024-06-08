Ravens left out as NFL announces schedule for nationally televised preseason games

On Friday, the NFL announced television networks and kickoff times for its nationally televised 2024 preseason games. While the Baltimore Ravens have been, by far, the best preseason team of the past decade, they were still left out.

Only five preseason games will be televised to a national audience this August.

The Ravens went undefeated in the preseason from Sept. 3, 2015, to August 21, 2023, a streak that spanned 24 games and seven years. That surpassed Vince Lombardi’s 1959-1962 Green Bay Packers, who won 19 consecutive in the preseason, for the NFL’s all-time best.

However, their 2024 preseason slate will only be available to local viewers. Here are five games that will be available to the entire country.

Week 1

Aug. 1

It all begins with the most brand-name preseason game of all: the mid-summer tradition known as the Hall of Fame Game, staged in Canton, Ohio.

This year’s edition features a “Lovie Smith Bowl” as the Chicago Bears will take on the Houston Texans (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC).

Week 2

Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (8 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 3

Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Aug. 25

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders (8 p.m. ET, NBC)

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire