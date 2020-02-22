Ravens' left guard Bradley Bozeman dominates 72-ounce steak challenge

Baltimore Ravens' starting left guard Bradley Bozeman showed off one of his many talents earlier this week as he dominated a 72-ounce steak dinner.

Bozeman accomplished this feat at The Big Texan Steak Ranch while traveling with his wife. The restaurant is famous for this eating challenge, which involves eating over 4 pounds of steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad topped off with a butter roll in under an hour.

Congrats to the Baltimore Ravens center, @bsboze!! The 72oz. STEAK EATING CHAMP of the NFL!🏈🥩 pic.twitter.com/ExBKqlWITe — The Big Texan (@TheBigTexan) February 20, 2020

Although Bozeman is an absolute unit of a person, this was still no small feat. Bozeman strategized during the meal in order to ensure success as he switched from steak sauce to honey. Yet, Bozeman still questioned his ability to successfully finish with just 2 ounces of steak left. He even instructed his wife who was filming in the audience to shut the camera off in fear of getting sick on camera.

"I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn't think it was going to be that tough," Bozeman told ESPN. "The last bite was rough."

Bozeman pushed on and not only finished the steak, but even had a little carrot cake for dessert. His prize? Free dinner, a t-shirt, and most likely a massive stomach ache.

Despite his claim that this was "the toughest food thing" he's ever done, Bozeman flashed a big smile holding the prized shirt which read "I ate it all!"

Bozeman is now one of only approximately 10,000 people who have successfully finished the meal, with over 110,000 people having tried.

