Ravens lead NFL with five first-team All-Pros, six selections altogether

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens regular season ended last Sunday, but they've led the NFL in another category once again.

Baltimore had five selections named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team, and one to the Second Team to lead all NFL teams. The selections were: Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Justin Tucker. Marshal Yanda was named to the Second Team, as was Peters in a duplicate response.

Jackson led the quarterback voting in a landslide and had 47 votes, compared to Russell Wilson's three. The voting for left tackle was also clear, as Stanley had 42 votes compared to David Bakhtiari's five - the second tackle in the voting.

Marcus Peters received one vote for cornerback, but he and Humphrey (and Tyrann Mathieu) led the voting for defensive backs with seven.

Tucker had 34 votes to lead the placekickers, ahead of Josh Lambo's 11 votes.

Jackson and Stanley led the way for the NFL's best offense, which recently broke the NFL's long-standing rushing record for a team in a season. Jackson is the favorite to also win the league's MVP award next month.

Humphrey and Peters were two of the best defensive backs in the NFL for a defense that improved remarkably from the first quarter of the season.

Humphrey had three interceptions and only allowed a completion percentage of 58 percent when targeted. Peters had three interceptions in 10 games in Baltimore and allowed a completion percentage of 56.9 when targeted.

Tucker went 28-of-29 on field goals, the second best percentage of his career, and 57-of-59 on his extra points.

