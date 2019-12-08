Ravens lead 10-6 in defensive struggle with Bills

The Bills defense has done as good a job as any team of keeping Lamar Jackson in check, but their own offense hasn’t done enough to take a lead in Buffalo on Sunday.

Jackson got loose long enough to improvise his way to a two-yard touchdown pass to Nick Boyle and he’s reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, but he also threw an interception while being limited to 30 yards through the air while the Ravens were building a 10-6 lead.

The Ravens only managed 95 overall yards of offense, which only looks good in relation to the 74 yards that the Bills have posted. Josh Allen is 8-of-17 for 39 yards while being sacked four times and losing a fumble. Matt Judon forced that fumble and was credited with 1.5 sacks during an active first half of work.

Baltimore’s best drive came with Devin Singletary carrying six times for 43 yards to move the team down the field. Finding something to spark that kind of production again would be a big step in the right direction for the home team.