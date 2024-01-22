Ravens LB Roquan Smith is standing on business

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith continues to lead a defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game.

The Ravens allowed just 10 points in the AFC Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans and Smith was in on seven tackles.

Just as quarterback Lamar Jackson is the leader on offense, Smith is the Ravens’ leader on defense. When defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald sends in the play call, Smith is responsible for relaying the call to the defense, making sure assignments are met.

Saturday, with all-pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey out, Smith’s vocal presence helped to elevate the play of reserve Ronald Darby. Darby held Texans’ wide receiver Nico Collins under 70 yards while inside linebacker Patrick Queen and Smith held Devin Singletary to just 22 rush yards.

Queen and Smith combined for 12 tackles in the AFC Divisional game and their speed will have a huge impact on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship.

Surely, Smith will be looking to make his presence felt against Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco next Sunday. Smith embodies the skill, physicality, and awareness to be endlessly disruptive. In front of M&T Bank Stadium this weekend the Chiefs better bring their A-game.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire