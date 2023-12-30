Ravens’ LB Roquan Smith makes case for QB Lamar Jackson to win NFL MVP

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many of their players come out and give their support to quarterback Lamar Jackson when it comes to his bid to win the 2023 NFL MVP. The sixth-year pro has once again showed his value in many different ways, and a very compelling case can be made for him to win the award for the second time in his career.

Zay Flowers, Jadeveon Clowney and others have recently publicly vouched for Jackson, and inside linebacker Roquan Smith is the latest name to voice his opinion in favor of his quarterback. Smith said that anybody that watches football knows that Lamar Jackson is the MVP of the league, and he’d love to hear any differing opinions if there are any.

“I think if anybody watched the game [or] if anybody watches football this season and watched the Baltimore Ravens, they know for a fact [that] Lamar Jackson is the MVP, hands down.” (Reporter: Why?) “Anyone that watches football and knows football and [can] see the type of impact he has on the game – not even stat-wise, but just individually, the plays that he makes quarter in and quarter out, play in and play out – compare his film to anyone else in the league. Then, I would love to hear what anyone else has to say after that.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire