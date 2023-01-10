Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith have agreed in principle to a massive deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 in total guarantees. Smith now becomes the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.

The Ravens acquired Smith at the trade deadline and his impact on the team and defense has been tremendous. His leadership skills and play on the field have made everyone around him better, especially fellow linebacker Patrick Queen. Hopefully the Ravens can keep the duo together.

Per Saint Omni, The #Ravens agree in principle with All-Pro LB Roquan Smith — now the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a 5-yr, $100M deal. $45M fully guaranteed & $60M in total guarantees. Huge. The 1st off-ball LB to get $20M per year. Roquan represented himself. pic.twitter.com/KCy7t26SpZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2023

By signing Roquan Smith before the start of free agency, it makes it so the front office can focus on other priorities. One of those priorities is a deal with 2019 MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. If the team can’t reach a long-term deal with Jackson, the most likely scenario would be the franchise tag.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire