Ravens LB Patrick Queen takes shot at Steelers after schedule change

The first time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens played this season, it was a typical Ravens/Steelers rivalry game. Baltimore got the best of Pittsburgh 16-14 in a physical showdown. Now we fast-forward three weeks and the two teams are getting ready for a rematch with playoff implications for both sides.

This is why the game got flexed to Sunday Night Football. But according to Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, it doesn’t make sense to flex the game. We can all draw our own conclusions about what Queen meant but it feels a lot like Queen doesn’t have must respect for the Steelers as opponents.

Hopefully, the Steelers will use this type of disrespect as motivation this week. If the Steelers lose next week they will be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but as long as they keep winning, they stay in the mix.

Why flex that.. — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) December 25, 2022

