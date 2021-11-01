Ravens LB Malik Harrison shot in calf, suffers non-life-threatening injury

The Baltimore Ravens said in a statement Monday that linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in the calf Sunday night in Cleveland and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The team said Harrison received treatment at a local hospital and would return to Baltimore on Monday.

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the Ravens said in a statement. "Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

The Ravens were on their bye over the weekend. It is common for players to travel during bye weeks.

"I don't think it's severe at all," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who had not spoken with Harrison as of Monday afternoon amid the linebacker was being evaluated. "I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK. I feel bad for the situation, happy that he's OK. I'm very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation."

Harrison, 23, is in his second season in the NFL after the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft with the No. 98 overall pick. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Harrison played college football at Ohio State.

He has started five of Baltimore's seven games this season and has 21 total tackles so far this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ravens' Malik Harrison shot in calf, has non-life-threatening injury