Ravens LB Justin Houston wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Baltimore Ravens' defensive legacy is in good hands. Linebacker Justin Houston was named the NFL’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9.

Houston helped the Ravens to a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. He had a key interception in the fourth quarter and, for an extra special touch, he gave the interception ball to his son.

The four-time Pro Bowler had three tackles and 2.5 sacks in the game. This was Houston's third consecutive matchup with two sacks or more. He is the first player in franchise history to accomplish such a feat.

After his pick, @JHouston50 gave his INT ball to his son 💜 pic.twitter.com/in6EUR5isR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2022

Houston has 8.5 sacks this season. He is tied for second in the NFL regarding total sacks, despite missing three games due to a groin injury.

The Ravens are on their bye week and will take their three-game win streak to face the Carolina Panthers Week 11.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Houston wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week