Ravens, Latavius Murray agree to one-year deal

What was expected to happen in Baltimore has now been realized.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have reached an agreement with running back Latavius Murray on a one-year deal. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports the deal is worth up to $2 million.

After restructuring a pair of contracts on Thursday, the Ravens had $3.35 million in cap space.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reported on Thursday night that the Ravens were bringing in Murray with the expectation a deal would get done.

The Ravens running back situation had already become dire with J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill suffering long-term injuries. Then Gus Edwards was one of two players to tear his ACL at Thursday’s Ravens practice — the other being cornerback Marcus Peters.

Murray was released by the Saints earlier this week after refusing to take a pay cut. He was slated to make $2.95 million in base salary, but had fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr.

Now Murray joins a Baltimore team that has recently added Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to its practice squad. The Ravens also have Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on their active roster.

Baltimore opens the season on Monday night against Las Vegas.

