Ravens land intriguing WR prospect in post-combine 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of needs that they will need to address during the 2023 offseason. One of the key areas that they need to address is at wide receiver, where they could explore multiple avenues to adding talent in that area.

In a post-combine 2023 NFL mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Baltimore adding TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the team’s latest attempt to draft and potentially develop a star wideout. Wilson mentions Johnston’s size and contested catch ability, saying that finding a No. 1 wide receiver is on the to-do list for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta.

“Quentin Johnston’s an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Assuming the Ravens and Lamar Jackson get on the same page, finding a No. 1 WR is on the to-do list based on GM Eric DeCosta’s recent comments.”

