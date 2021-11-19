Ravens' Lamar Jackson returns to practice after missing two in a row

Lamar Jackson returns to practice ahead of Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welp, it looks like Lamar Jackson will play this weekend. And that means the Chicago Bears won't be catching a break as they desperately try to get a win.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback missed two straight days of practice with a non-COVID-related illness, but returned to practice on Friday.

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice. He missed last two days with an illness. pic.twitter.com/SziXN2cUTR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 19, 2021

Jackson was sent home Wednesday along with starting center Bradley Bozeman, who is also sick.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Jackson is feeling better but did not have a complete update on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Bears.

It doesn't necessarily mean Jackson will play Sunday, he still could miss the game.

Jackson struggled in Baltimore's Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins but is 7-2 as a starter following a loss in his career. The Ravens have only lost consecutive games twice with Jackson at the help, winning their last 11 games in 2019 and last five games in 2020.

