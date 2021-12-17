Ravens' Lamar Jackson questionable to play vs. Packers due to ankle injury

Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to play vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens might be without their starting quarterback when reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers come to town this weekend.

Lamar Jackson is officially questionable to play in Sunday's Ravens-Packers game. He suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Baltimore's Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

We held a walk-through on Friday, so practice participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/qV0fJreXgx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2021

Jackson didn't practice all week for the Ravens, which could thrust backup Tyler Huntley into the lineup.

Huntley relieved Jackson against the Browns, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also started in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Bears when Jackson was out due to an illness.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Packers is set for Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.