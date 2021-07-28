Ravens’ Lamar Jackson misses training camp for ‘COVID-related issues’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Update: 9:31 a.m.: According NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19:

Previous coverage:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the field at Baltimore Ravens training camp on Wednesday. According to various reports, it’s related to COVID-19, however, none of said he has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is “still trying to process” the situation:

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo called it “COVID-19 issues.” He adds there currently is no timetable for the QB’s return as well:

Behind Jackson on the Ravens’ depth chart at quarterback is Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. In addition, ESPN reported that Kenj Bahar was re-signed by the Ravens. He is third on the QB depth chart behind McSorley and Huntley.

Related

Watch: John Harbaugh throws out first pitch at Camden Yards with football

Ravens players begin recruiting Chandler Jones to Baltimore

Dez Bryant has faith he'll 'be on a roster soon'

Former NFL WR Chad Johnson says Marlon Humphrey is 'basically Thanos'

Recommended Stories