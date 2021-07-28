Ravens’ Lamar Jackson misses training camp for ‘COVID-related issues’

Update: 9:31 a.m.: According NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19:

With Lamar Jackson testing positive for COVID-19, they are now going through the extensive process to confirm. He’ll obviously remain out until he clears. https://t.co/5fM8hcZcCl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Previous coverage:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the field at Baltimore Ravens training camp on Wednesday. According to various reports, it’s related to COVID-19, however, none of said he has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is “still trying to process” the situation:

Lamar Jackson is not practicing today in a COVID-related case the league still is trying to process, per @jamisonhensley and me. Jackson, who tested positive on Thanksgiving, had another test that NFL officials flagged. NFL now going through science, and Ravens awaiting answers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo called it “COVID-19 issues.” He adds there currently is no timetable for the QB’s return as well:

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing today because of COVID-19 issues, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined at this point. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2021

Behind Jackson on the Ravens’ depth chart at quarterback is Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. In addition, ESPN reported that Kenj Bahar was re-signed by the Ravens. He is third on the QB depth chart behind McSorley and Huntley.

