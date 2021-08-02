Ravens' Lamar Jackson to join another Baltimore legend with statue at Louisville

Lamar Jackson to be honored with statue at Louisville originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At 24, Lamar Jackson already has a Heisman Trophy, an NFL MVP award and now will get a statue.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra announced during a radio interview that Jackson will be honored with a statue at Cardinal stadium alongside fellow Baltimore great Johnny Unitas at the main entrance.

Though Tyra didn't go into the specifics of when the statue will be unveiled or what the statue will look like on his Monday morning appearance on the "The Deener Show", it's not hard to figure out why Jackson's getting such an honor.

Jackson became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner ever, and the only Louisville player to do so, after setting ACC records for rushing yards (1,571) and rushing touchdowns (21) from a quarterback in his sophomore season, passing for another 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Ravens star also won the Maxwell award as the nation's top player, the Davey O'Brien award for the nation's top quarterback and was named ACC Player of the Year after that record-setting season. In three years, Jackson finished with 4,132 rushing yards, 50 rushing TDs, 9,043 passing yards 69 passing TDs.

Baltimore drafted Jackson with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft, inserting him into game action halfway through his rookie season to replace Joe Flacco. Since, Jackson has gone 30-7 as a starter, produced 87 total touchdowns and 9,991 yards, and became only the second unanimous NFL MVP when he won in 2019.

With aspirations to get two jersey numbers retired by the Ravens, Cardinal Stadium might not be the only place with a statue honoring Jackson when all is said and done.