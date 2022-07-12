Ravens’ Lamar Jackson inexplicably snubbed from top-10 QB list by NFL peers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been argued as one of the best at his position since being drafted by the team in 2018. His ability both as a passer and a runner have improved over the course of his four years in the league, and in turn Jackson has turned into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

In an article posted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he listed the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks for 2022 as voted on by executives, coaches and players. Jackson somehow didn’t make the cut, instead earning an honorable mention. When explaining why Jackson was absent from the list, Fowler said the quarterback’s stats from last season hurt his standing, as well as talking about how his rushing ability may not hold-up long term.

“Keeping a quarterback with an MVP award and a 37-12 record as a starter off a top-10 list is surprising, but that’s exactly what more than half of the voters did. Despite standout moments in 2021 — including 442 passing yards on Monday Night Football against the Colts in October — Jackson finished the year with a career-low 50.7 QBR. He struggled mightily in his last three full games with six interceptions and 13 sacks as teams blitzed him heavily. And he missed the last month of the season with an ankle injury, fueling concern about how his running style will hold up long term.” https://twitter.com/GetUpESPN/status/1546483114528186368

When healthy, Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL, so leaving him out of any top-10 list at his position is baffling to say the least. He impacts the game in so many different ways, has had an incredible amount of success as a professional, and has proven that he a franchise player at the highest level.

Through four seasons, Jackson has a 64.1 completion percentage, 9,967 passing yards and 87 touchdowns on 852 attempts. The former league MVP also has rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns on 615 attempts.