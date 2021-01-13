Lamar Jackson has never played in snow, hopes for clear weather in Buffalo vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson is headed to Buffalo with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday for their divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is known for its wings, its dedicated fans and the one thing Jackson knows he can’t really prepare for: snow.

Jackson has never quarterbacked a game in the snow. Growing up in South Florida, he’d never even seen snow until he was in college at Louisville.

Lamar would prefer no snow, thanks. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NJOXCQB16J — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2021

"I never got to play in the snow, except my first time seeing snow in Louisville, but we had a snowball fight, so that's totally different from playing in it. Yeah, that definitely will be my first time playing football in the snow Saturday. If it does. Hopefully it don't."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hoping this isn't the scene in Buffalo on Saturday when Baltimore takes on the Bills. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Snow games are notorious for slippery conditions and vision issues, which is difficult to deal with even for players who have snow experience. Unless Jackson can find a ski resort with a snow machine he can practice with, it’ll be something he can’t really prepare for.

As of Wednesday, the Weather.com forecast for Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday night shows a 49 percent chance of precipitation, with “rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late.” That’s not great news for Jackson, who probably wants his first snow game to happen during the regular season and not in the playoffs.

Winter weather can change in an instant, especially in the Buffalo area. Until game time on Saturday, Jackson might want to set some weather alerts on his phone.

