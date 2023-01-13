Ravens' Lamar Jackson appears to rule himself out of Bengals playoff clash

Lamar Jackson appears to rule himself out of Bengals playoff clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday doesn’t look promising.

Ahead of the wild card matchup against AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens star provided a bleak outlook on his availability.

“I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans, I'm still hopeful we still have a chance.”

The soon-to-be 27-year-old first suffered the injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos, and has not played since.

On the season, the 2019 league MVP had logged 2,242 passing yards to go with 17 touchdowns and seven picks while running for an additional 764 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley, who is dealing with a right shoulder and wrist injury, is in line to start, having been a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Huntley missed the Week 18 finale against Cincinnati, a 27-16 loss, as Anthony Brown got the start. Brown completed 19-for-44 passes for 286 yards and two picks.

Both Huntley (2020) and Brown (2022) went undrafted in their respective years. One of them will get the starting nod against Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last February.