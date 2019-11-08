Ravens, L.J. Fort agree to extend contract through 2021

Linebacker L.J. Fort joined the Ravens at the end of September and he’s made a strong impression on his new team over the last few weeks.

The Ravens announced on Friday that they have agreed to extend Fort’s contract through the 2021 season. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Fort opened the season with the Eagles and played four games with them before being released. He spent the last four seasons with the Steelers and has also spent time with the Patriots, Bengals, Seahawks, Broncos and Browns since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Fort has played 99 defensive snaps and 88 special teams snaps in four games with the Ravens. He has 14 tackles and a sack in those appearances and 99 tackles, four sacks and an interception over the course of his career.