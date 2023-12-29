Ravens S Kyle Hamilton says he is ‘day-to-day’ with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton spoke with the media following practice on Thursday, giving an update on the knee injury that caused him to exit the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

“It’s day by day,” Hamilton said. “I’m still evaluating. [It’s a] short week. [We’ve] got a day less to kind of evaluate everything, but I’m going to do everything I can to make it to the game.”

It will be a massive blow to the Ravens if Hamilton cannot play this Sunday as they look to take on the Miami Dolphins in a game for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. As pointed out by Next Gen Stats, Baltimore’s defense has been markedly better with the second-year safety on the field.

The @Ravens pass defense has been considerably more effective when Kyle Hamilton has been on the field since the start of last season.@kyledhamilton_ | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/P1zyMkOlne — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 27, 2023

Hamilton was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the 49ers, in which he caught two interceptions.

With one of the league’s best offenses coming to town this week, the Ravens will need all hands on deck, and no player is perhaps more critical than Hamilton when it comes to limiting opposing passing attacks.

