Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton reveals how he’s been able to adapt to NFL so quickly

The Baltimore Ravens selected safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Many wondered how Baltimore even had the opportunity to draft Hamilton, considering his top-10 status as a prospect, but somehow, Hamilton fell to Baltimore in the middle of the first round.

Hamilton has since put together two outstanding seasons in the NFL, including his All-Pro campaign in 2023. He talked about adapting to being a professional, mentioning that while there are ups and downs, it’s just like any other job in terms of getting used to it.

“Yes, with this league, you have your ups and downs, and I had both of those my rookie year. It’s just like anything else – like any other job – you get used to it, you know how to attack certain things, and you know your strengths and your weaknesses. I think I just tried to minimize my weaknesses last year and maximize my strengths, and I think I did a good job of that.”

The third-year pro is already regarded as one of the top defensive players in the NFL and only seems to have an upward trajectory. His path to an exceptional career is just starting, but he’s certainly making the most of his opportunities.

