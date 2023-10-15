Ravens' Kyle Hamilton ejected, Titans' Chris Moore injured after helmet-to-helmet hit

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chris Moore left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton in the third quarter.

Moore was targeted downfield, and attempted to make a catch in between two Ravens defenders. Hamilton flew in, made helmet-to-helmet contact with Moore to break up the pass.

Hamilton was flagged for a personal foul and disqualified from the game for the hit. Moore tried to get up after the play, stumbled, then was helped to the locker room by Titans personnel.

#Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has been ejected from today's game for this hit on #Titans WR Chris Moore.pic.twitter.com/A1EDeAvbrM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

Moore was playing against the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Moore spent five seasons with the Ravens.

In his first Titans season in 2023, Moore has 5 catches for 140 yards

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kyle Hamilton ejected, Chris Moore injured after helmet-to-helmet hit