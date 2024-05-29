Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton discusses transition from Mike Macdonald to Zach Orr as DC

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship last season, disappointingly ending their season. A few days after the game, Baltimore lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks, where he became the head coach.

The Ravens quickly hired their next defensive coordinator, promoting Zach Orr as inside linebackers coach. When the Ravens’ safety was asked about the transition from Macdonald to Orr, Kyle Hamilton expressed his excitement for Macdonald while showing his confidence in Orr.

“I’m super happy for [Seahawks head coach] Mike [Macdonald]. [He’s] super deserving, [a] smart dude, and he’s a big reason why we were in the position we were in last year [and] a big reason why a bunch of guys on the defense played well, as well. But with ‘Z.O.’ [defensive coordinator Zach Orr], that’s been my guy over the past two years, [and] I feel like everybody in the building would say that, as well. He’s a great dude. He’s been here, obviously – been a Raven – for a while [as a] player and coach, and [he’s] somebody that … It was a seamless transition, and he’s got a great grasp of the defense, as well, and he’s going to put us in the right spots [to] help us make plays [and] help us maximize our abilities.”

Baltimore will hope to sustain its defensive success from last season with Orr, who has plenty of playing experience. He latched on with the Ravens after his retirement as a coach and has finally worked his way up to become a defensive coordinator.

