Ravens S Kyle Hamilton discusses having speaker in helmet at rookie minicamp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together an extremely impressive 11-player rookie class at the conclusion of 2022 draft weekend. They secured multiple top-end talents far below where they were projected to be picked, as well as selecting at positions of need.
Baltimore went through their rookie minicamp, giving the team a first-look at the newest additions to the organization. When Ravens first-round pick Kyle Hamilton was asked if he had the speaker in his helmet, he said that he did and it was loud, and went into detail about what it was like,
“They didn’t give me a warning, so I didn’t know I had it until I came out for practice. But the first period we actually used it, [defensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] Macdonald said something, and I like (jumps back). I had a jump scare, because I didn’t know that he was going to be talking to me just yet. But I got used to it. The first time I heard it, I had no clue what he was saying. Now, I can kind of identify it pretty quickly. So, it’s a pretty cool nuance to NFL football that I appreciate for sure.”