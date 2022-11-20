The Ravens and Panthers have a defensive battle going in Baltimore.

The Ravens finally broke a 0-0 tie on the final play of the half on a 32-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

On the Ravens’ first four drives, Baltimore punted three times and Lamar Jackson threw an interception. They have only 157 total yards, with 76 coming on the scoring drive to end the half.

Jackson is 14-of-21 for 120 yards and the pick by Panthers defensive lineman Bravvion Roy. Demarcus Robinson has six receptions for 87 yards.

The Panthers have 63 yards, having punted on all four possessions. They have yet to cross midfield.

Baker Mayfield has completed 8 of 10 passes for 46 yards. Ian Thomas has two receptions for 20 yards. The Ravens have shut down D'Onta Foreman, who has seven carries for 16 yards.

Ravens kick field goal on final play of half to take a 3-0 lead into halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk