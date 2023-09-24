Ravens keep losing ball, Colts lead 10-7 at halftime

The Ravens jumped out to an early lead over the Colts on Sunday, but problems holding onto the ball have helped the Colts head into halftime with a lead.

Running back Kenyan Drake and quarterback Lamar Jackson lost fumbles in the first half and the Colts were able to move ahead 10-7 before the break. Jackson also recovered two other Ravens fumbles, including one on a bad snap on third down late in the third quarter.

The Colts took over near midfield after the ensuing punt, but safety Kyle Hamilton was able to get the Ravens the ball back with his third sack of the game. All three of Hamilton's sacks have come on third down, so he has helped limit the damage that the Colts have been able to do off of Baltimore's miscues.

Gardner Minshew is 14-of-20 for 103 yards and he hit running back Zack Moss for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter. Moss has also run 15 times for 70 yards, so he's been effective in both phases of the game through the first half.

Jackson is 7-of-7 for 89 yards and he ran for the Ravens' only touchdown of the afternoon. The team only picked up four yards in the second quarter, though, and they'll need to improve that if they want to remain unbeaten.

