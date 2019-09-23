Ravens K Justin Tucker had the craziest onside kick attempt you've ever seen

We have seen plenty of onside kicks through the years, and there are only a few variations.

Sometimes a kicker comes up with something moderately creative, but nothing like we’ve seen from Justin Tucker on Sunday.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Baltimore Ravens kicker literally had an onside kick attempt we’ve never seen before. Tucker went with the drop kick, and not any old drop kick. He threw it high in the air, let it bounce as he took a couple of approach steps and kicked it high in the air.

The timing and execution to pull that off without looking foolish is remarkable.

Now, here’s the bad part: It didn’t come close to working. Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman made a fair catch on the high kick, a smart move by a young player. Some have speculated the Ravens wanted to get an extra timeout, with the clock at 2:01 and them trailing by five points, but then it would have made more sense for Tucker to blast one out of the end zone for a touchback. It was just an onside kick that was better in theory than practice.

But it looked really cool.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a creative approach for an onside kick. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: