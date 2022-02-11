Ravens K Justin Tucker given award at 2022 NFL Honors

The annual NFL Honors took place on Thursday night, with the league’s best talent being recognized with a plethora of awards and honors. Many of the game’s best attend the event, and the presentation of the awards as well as the speeches are usually top-notch.

During the show, a Baltimore player was presented with an award in kicker Justin Tucker, as his NFL record 66-yard kick as time expired against the Detroit Lions was given the “Best Moment of the Year” honor.

The moment is certainly deserving of the award and the recognition that it got, as it was an incredible kick as time winded down and the clock hit all zeroes. The ball hit off of the crossbar and bounced in, adding to the suspense of the whole thing, with everything coming together to create the NFL’s moment of the year for 2022.