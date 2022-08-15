Ravens K Justin Tucker ‘beyond blessed’ to continue career in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep him with the team through the 2027 season. By that time, Tucker will have likely made many more amazing memories in a Ravens uniform, winning the team plenty of games with his leg just like he’s done over the first 10 years of his NFL career.

Tucker was able to speak to the media after signing the extension, and gushed about how grateful he was towards the organization and the city of Baltimore. He mentioned how he’s both fired up and motivated, showing his excitement throughout his answer.

"I feel beyond blessed. I'm fired up. I'm motivated." @jtuck9 on his contract extension: pic.twitter.com/yTOR6R3jiu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

“I feel beyond blessed. I’m fired up, I’m motivated – all the things that I was feeling before I signed, but maybe a little bit more after putting pen to paper. But no, I’m fired up, I’m blessed. I know that I get to come to work at an amazing place with amazing people. We get to continue working on building something great and working toward championships. Just to know that I will be in the plans for exactly that makes me feel very special”

The Ravens’ front office has always been one to take care of players that are fits for the team both on and off of the field, and the former Texas star is certainly one of those players. Tucker has meant so much to Baltimore since making the team as an undrafted free agent, and he’ll be booming kicks through the uprights for many more years at M&T Bank Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire