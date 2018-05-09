Ravens' Justin Tucker spending NFL offseason nailing 70-yard field goals

Lisa Redmond
NBC Sports Washington

Justin Tucker doing Justin Tucker things.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history is working to maintain that title during the 2018 offseason.

The 28-year old took to his Instagram account to post a video of him nailing a 70-yard field goal attempt. 

Since making the Ravens' 53-man roster back in 2012 after being an undrafted free agent, Tucker has made 90.2 percent of his field goal attempts, is 59/65 from 40-49 yards and 33/47 from 50+ yards. His longest in career history is 61-yards. Tucker has also made 100 percent of the Ravens' extra point attempts. 

In 2016, JT became the ninth kicker in NFL history to kick three 50+ field goals in a single game and is the first kicker in NFL history to kick a field goal from 20-, 30-, 40-, 50- and 60-yards in a single game. 

On top of being a 2x Pro Bowler, he is the fastest kicker in NFL history to make 100 field goals and to reach the 500-point milestone.

Basically, get yourself a kicker that's as reliable as our man, Justin Tucker. 

Haven't posted in a while.. so here's one from 70 ✌🏻

A post shared by Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) on May 8, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

