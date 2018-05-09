Ravens' Justin Tucker spending NFL offseason nailing 70-yard field goals

Justin Tucker doing Justin Tucker things.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history is working to maintain that title during the 2018 offseason.

The 28-year old took to his Instagram account to post a video of him nailing a 70-yard field goal attempt.

Since making the Ravens' 53-man roster back in 2012 after being an undrafted free agent, Tucker has made 90.2 percent of his field goal attempts, is 59/65 from 40-49 yards and 33/47 from 50+ yards. His longest in career history is 61-yards. Tucker has also made 100 percent of the Ravens' extra point attempts.

In 2016, JT became the ninth kicker in NFL history to kick three 50+ field goals in a single game and is the first kicker in NFL history to kick a field goal from 20-, 30-, 40-, 50- and 60-yards in a single game.

On top of being a 2x Pro Bowler, he is the fastest kicker in NFL history to make 100 field goals and to reach the 500-point milestone.

Basically, get yourself a kicker that's as reliable as our man, Justin Tucker.

MORE RAVENS NEWS: