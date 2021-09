Associated Press

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she recognizes there’s some confusion now in the United States about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. For starters, the just-approved booster is intended for people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sided with most of the recommendations from CDC advisers on giving boosters six months after the last Pfizer dose for certain groups of people.