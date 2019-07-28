Ravens will work out Josh Johnson

The Ravens have only Lamar Jackson and Trace McSorley at quarterback. So they will need another arm . . . and quickly.

With Robert Griffin III out four to eight weeks with a hairline fracture in his right thumb, according to ESPN, the Ravens are searching for another arm. To that end, they are working out Josh Johnson, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Johnson has experience with the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, having spent the 2016 preseason in Baltimore and playing for Roman in San Francisco.

Johnson has remained a free agent since the Raiders cut him May 11.

He appeared in four games for Washington last season after Alex Smith and Colt McCoy were injured and completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The journeyman has spent time with the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants and Texans as well.