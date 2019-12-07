49ers broadcaster Tim Ryan was suspended for one game after comments made about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson following Sunday's loss.

"He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with the dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see the thing," Ryan said on the show (H/T The San Francisco Chronicle).

The comments created a social media firestorm, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't interested in furthering the controversy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I don't really know too much about it or understand the context of it. It's not relevant to what we're trying to accomplish right now," Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

[RELATED: 49ers' Harris to start at strong safety for injured Tartt]

Former 49ers defensive end Dennis Brown will replace Ryan on Sunday's broadcast in New Orleans.

Ravens' John Harbaugh reacts to 49ers' Tim Ryan's Lamar Jackson remarks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area