Ravens’ John Harbaugh, Ozzie Newsome react to passing of former Browns RB Jim Brown

The NFL received somber news on Friday, as it was announced that former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown had died at the age of 87. On the field, Brown was one of the best NFL players of all-time, and put his skills on display every time he touched the football.

Following the news of Brown’s passing, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome released statements on Brown and what he meant to them and the game of football. Harbaugh said that he was “fortunate” to meet and spend time with the NFL legend.

"Jim Brown is a legendary figure who will forever be remembered as one of the NFL's all-time greats." Coach Harbaugh on the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/1L4RNHrZh6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2023

In Newsome’s letter, he said that he is going to miss his friend while calling Brown a hero to many.

"His impact on this game and the NFL community cannot be understated. I will miss my friend." Ozzie Newsome and the Baltimore Ravens share our condolences after the passing of NFL legend Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/Y9WwIi5Utn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire