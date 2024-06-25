Ravens John Harbaugh on incorporating new coaches: ‘It’s been great’

The Baltimore Ravens lost a large number of coaches to different teams over the course of the 2024 offseason. Starting just days after their AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore saw Mike Macdonald, Anthony Weaver, Dennard Wilson, and others earn promotions and take other opportunities, which resulted in blow after blow to the coaching staff.

The Ravens made the appropriate replacements for those who left, including promoting Zach Orr to defensive coordinator to replace Macdonald. The team also brought in multiple outside hires, and head coach John Harbaugh said incorporating the new coaches has been great.

“It’s been great. The coaches have been great. Our guys have come in and done a great job. I look at the product, and I also look at the process, and the process has been amazing. We’ve added some great coaches, and sometimes it’s good to mix it up a little bit [and] turn it around a little bit and get another look at things. We haven’t changed our scheme on defense, but we’ve added stuff, [and] we’ve tweaked stuff. We haven’t really changed our philosophy on offense – especially from last year – but we’ve definitely grown the offense. [On] special teams, we’re chasing this new kickoff [and] kickoff return thing. [We’re] trying to figure that out, so it’s a lot of excitement.”

Baltimore has long been known as a coaching factory, with Harbaugh’s coaching tree continuing to expand every season. They’ve seen coaches come and go but somehow always find ways to replace them with just as effective, if not more effective, options.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire