Kickoff of today’s Ravens-Jaguars game in Jacksonville has been delayed.

Lightning in the vicinity of the stadium led to officials getting both teams off the field in pregame warmups, and encouraging fans to seek shelter.

The weather seems to be clearing now, and the game is currently expected to kick off at 1:25 p.m. ET.

The 7-3 Ravens are three-point favorites over the 3-7 Jaguars.

Ravens, Jaguars in weather delay in Jacksonville originally appeared on Pro Football Talk