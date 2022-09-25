Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins expects to make season debut vs. Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is ready to make his 2022 debut.

Dobbins, who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, expects to play tomorrow against the Patriots, according to multiple reports.

Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill have been playing at running back for the Ravens, but they haven’t been effective. Lamar Jackson has more rushing yards than all the Ravens’ running backs combined through two games.

The Ravens hope Dobbins can get the running game moving.

