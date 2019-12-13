The Ravens are re-inventing the way NFL offenses can thrive and Thursday night, they added a new feature to improve the in-game experience as well.

The new "mixed-reality" feature gives fans the ability to view animations within the stadium in real-time.

We debuted a new mixed-reality feature tonight as part of the gameday fan experience. 😈 pic.twitter.com/26SzvWIOEx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

Fans in attendance were treated to animations of a Raven flying around M&T Bank Stadium when they looked at the jumbotron, as well as in-stadium TVs.

The way Lamar Jackson torched the New York defense time after time, the animated Raven wasn't the only thing flying up and down the field.

Jackson dissected the Jets defense for 298 total yards as well as five touchdowns on the night.

The victory helped the Ravens win the AFC North and wrap up the division for the second consecutive year.

Ravens introduce new "mixed reality" game-day experience in win against Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington