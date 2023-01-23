Ravens to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

The Baltimore Ravens will interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for their open OC position, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have also shown interest in Outten, who called played for Denver’s final two games of the 2022 season. The Broncos averaged 27.5 points per game with Outten calling plays.

Surprisingly, the three big figures from Denver’s 2022 offensive staff — Nathaniel Hackett, Outten and Klint Kubiak — have all drawn interest from other teams despite the Broncos’ offensive struggles last season.

Hackett interviewed for the New York Jets’ OC opening, and Kubiak has interviewed for the same position. Hackett was fired by Denver 15 games into his first season as head coach.

Outten and Kubiak are technically still under contract with the Broncos. Denver allowing them to interview for lateral moves might be a sign that the Broncos expect their next head coach to make sweeping changes to the offensive staff.

