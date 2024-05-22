Should the Ravens have interest in free agent DE Carl Lawson?

Baltimore needs production from the edge rusher position, and Carl Lawson could be just what Zach Orr ordered.

Bleacher Report linked the Ravens with the former Cincinnati Bengal, referring to him as an “intriguing option that makes sense.”

That is debatable.

Yes, Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen will be missed, especially during pash rushing downs. And while Baltimore (and every other team, for that matter) could always use more pass-rushing depth, it’s not a position of pressing need.

In predicting the Ravens roster for this upcoming season, the starting edge rusher duo would likely be the stellar veteran Kyle Van Noy and former first-round pick Odafe Oweh. You also have a pair of young players with very high potential, including David Ojabo and third-round draft pick Adisa Isaac.

Pay close attention to Isaac, who was overshadowed by Chop Robinson at Penn State but might have been the best overall pass rusher on arguably the best college defense in the nation this past season.

The Auburn product had some solid and productive years with the Bengals and a decent first season with the New York Jets, but he’s coming off a rough 2023. Slowed by a back injury, he could never establish himself much in the NYJ rotation and did not even record a single sack.

However, he’s just 28, so he still has time to figure it out and should be entering his prime. Then again, the fact that he still hasn’t caught on with a third team, despite having his age as a factor going for him, is a red flag.

If the Ravens end up signing Lawson, it’s doubtful that he would crack the two deep, so picking him up might not be worth it.

