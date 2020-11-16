Ravens injuries: DT Brandon Williams, CB Terrell Bonds expected to miss time

The Baltimore Ravens exited Week 10 with yet another pile of injuries to deal with. Tight end Nick Boyle has already been confirmed out for the season with a knee injury but several other players went down on Sunday night against the New England Patriots and the prognosis isn’t exactly great.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave some injury updates. Cornerback Terrell Bonds will “probably be a couple of weeks” with a knee injury. Nose tackle Brandon Williams went down in the first half with an ankle injury and is expected to miss “possibly a week, maybe. Maybe more,” though Harbaugh didn’t rule him out for Week 11.

Both injuries come at one of the worst times for Baltimore. The defense is already thin at cornerback after putting four players on injured reserve. While Bonds had only been active four weeks this season, the other injuries at the position saw him take 87% of the snaps in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. With fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey a little banged up in the game as well, injuries are really beginning to derail what was the strength of the defense this season.

Williams’ injury might be the most pressing short-term, however. With Williams out of the lineup, the Patriots were able to gash the Ravens on the ground with running back Damien Harris, who had a career game with 121 rushing yards Sunday. With the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry coming to town next week, Williams’ potential absence will loom large for Baltimore, especially with Calais Campbell expected to be out as well.

The Ravens will likely rely on newly acquired cornerback Tramon Williams with Bonds out, while they turn to rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. if Williams misses any time.

