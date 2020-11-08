Ravens injuries: Calais Campbell questionable to return with calf injury vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens might just be one of the most beat-up defenses in the league right now. And in the early going of Week 9’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, things didn’t get any better for the Ravens, seeing one of their top defensive stars go down with an injury.

After a three-yard run by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Campbell stayed down on the ground. Looked at by the training staff, it appeared as though Campbell was grabbing at his left leg before limping off the field. Ravens senior vice president of communications Chad Steele announced Campbell is questionable to return with a calf injury.

Baltimore has struggled to keep players healthy this season. The Ravens just placed offensive linemen Tyre Phillips and Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve, as well as wide receiver and special-teams ace Chris Moore. That adds to an injured reserve list that includes cornerbacks Iman Marshall, Tavon Young, and Anthony Averett. In addition, cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 at last Sunday’s game, holding him out for a minimum of 10 days.