After a longer wait than expected, Haloti Ngata is being inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor next month.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that Ngata will be honored at halftime of the team’s Week Five matchup with Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.

Ngata was supposed to be inducted into the Ring of Honor last year, but the process was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2006 first-round pick, Ngata played nine seasons for the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII with the club. He earned five Pro Bowl berths and was a two-time, first-team All-Pro with Baltimore. Ngata recorded 22.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 74 quarterback hits in his 135-game Ravens career.

Ngata played four more seasons after his departure from the Ravens in 2014 — three with Detroit and one with Philadelphia.

He announced his retirement in 2019.

Ravens will induct Haloti Ngata into their Ring of Honor in Week Five originally appeared on Pro Football Talk