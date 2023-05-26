Ravens ILB Roquan Smith shares honest reaction to having game modeled by ILB Trenton Simpson

The Baltimore Ravens drafted University of Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. During his initial interviews following getting drafted, he said that he’s modeled his game after Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

To have a player model their game after you is quite the endorsement for someone only in his sixth season in the NFL like Smith. The veteran reacted to the notion that Simpson uses his techniques as inspiration when speaking with the media during organized team activities, saying that he still feels like a kid sometimes at 26 years old.

“Yes, because it’s crazy, when I heard that like a couple weeks back because I think, ‘Man, I just turned 26. I still feel like a kid at times.’ (laughter) Then it’s like, ‘Oh, this man, he’s like looking up to me and whatnot.’ [Talking] about that guy [Trenton Simpson], from the first day, the guy is just so eager to learn. He’s busting his tail. Whatever it is, he’s just trying to get better. If there are little things, he’s always asking questions, so I have a great deal of respect for a rookie coming in like that. [He’s] just trying to get better and be the best rookie he can be. So, I’m excited about his future and I think there are a lot of great things in store [for him].”

