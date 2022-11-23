Ravens ILB Roquan Smith shares respect he has for ILB Josh Bynes

The Baltimore Ravens acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears shortly before the 2022 trade deadline. His acquisition has done wonders for a defensive unit that was already thriving but has added even more to their arsenal with the acquisition of the former Georgia star.

When traded, Smith entered a Baltimore inside linebacker room that already included Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and others. However, when asked about veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes, Smith had plenty of positive things to say, showing his respect for the leader that he is as well as how much he’s helped him since arriving to play with the Ravens.

“It means a lot, man. Just knowing the type of guys that are on this team. When I first got here … The guys are doing whatever it takes to make this team better. He [Josh Bynes] is helping me with things. I’m asking him questions. He’s just coming to me, trying to comfort me and giving me things that I would need and that he’s seen in this defense, because he’s played in this defense for a while. So, I’ve got the utmost respect for that guy, and man, I can’t thank him enough for being able to just help me through little things, because he knows little things about the defense that I don’t know. I’m still learning things. So, yes, I’ve got a great deal of respect for him.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire