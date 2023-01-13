Ravens ILB Roquan Smith named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been in the news quite a bit over the course of the last week. He has had plenty happen to him, and on Thursday a massive announcement pertaining to the inside linebacker was made to honor his incredible performance in both December and January.

The NFL announced that Smith has won Defensive Player of the Month for December and January, putting a cap on a phenomenal on-field display. He has transformed the Baltimore defense, and was a key staple for the team over the last few months of the regular season.

Another day, more Roquan news 😂 Your AFC Defensive Player of the Month ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jnodh5qn9m — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2023

Smith’s numbers were off the charts in the month of December and January. He racked up 66 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and an interception. Since he was traded to the Ravens, he’s also brought leadership and made the defense one of the best in the league.

This has been a great week for Smith. First, he signed a massive five-year extension to avoid free agency and stay with the Ravens and is now being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Smith is already fired up about playing the Cincinnati Bengals again so it’s likely he’s even more motivated to knock them out of the playoffs on Sunday night.

