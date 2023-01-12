Ravens ILB Roquan Smith gives details on negotiating own contract with GM Eric DeCosta

The Baltimore Ravens made a major splash on Tuesday afternoon, signing inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a massive five-year, $100 million extension. The move was highly anticipated by many, as Smith has completely transformed the Baltimore defense ever since arriving at the trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago Bears.

When talking about the extension, Smith revealed some details into how the deal got done. The All-Pro represented himself, and praised Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta for being fair and honest during the entire process, saying he’s excited to be in Baltimore and “rocking out” with his general manager.

Smith said negotiating his own contract wasn’t an easy process but Eric DeCosta was honest and stated true to his word. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 11, 2023

Full answer from Ravens LB Roquan Smith on what it was like negotiating his own contract with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. pic.twitter.com/5qTmtmgqAp — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 11, 2023

