Ravens ILB Roquan Smith gives details on negotiating own contract with GM Eric DeCosta

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens made a major splash on Tuesday afternoon, signing inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a massive five-year, $100 million extension. The move was highly anticipated by many, as Smith has completely transformed the Baltimore defense ever since arriving at the trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago Bears.

When talking about the extension, Smith revealed some details into how the deal got done. The All-Pro represented himself, and praised Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta for being fair and honest during the entire process, saying he’s excited to be in Baltimore and “rocking out” with his general manager.

