Ravens ILB Patrick Queen shares his mindset on Pro Bowl votes

The Baltimore Ravens drafted inside linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. At times through his short career, it seems like he hadn’t put it all together to be a dominant linebacker in the NFL. However, this is now his third year in the league and so far in 2022 he’s taken a huge step, showing just how good he can be.

Queen spoke to the media and was asked the significance of getting a lot of Pro Bowl votes. The third-year linebacker said that the Pro Bowl would be nice, but he has his mind set on bigger things.

"You don't play the game for the recognition, but Pro Bowl would be nice… My mindset is on bigger things." Vote for @Patrickqueen_ here ➡️ https://t.co/jBRNv6Wgeq pic.twitter.com/40swh3KeRP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2022

“Of course, you don’t play the game for the recognition, but a Pro Bowl would be nice. I think my mind’s set on bigger things though obviously, like All-Pro, stuff like that, Super Bowl, playoffs. So, if I get the recognition for it and the nod for it, I’m thankful for it, but at the end of the day, I have bigger goals.”

The Ravens need to figure out if they are going to pick up Queen’s fifth year option or not. If he can continue to play at a high level for the rest of this season, it’s probably a good sign that the team feels like he is ready for that fifth-year option. It also doesn’t hurt that newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith is a good teammate to have and is someone you can mirror your game after.

