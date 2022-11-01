Ravens ILB Patrick Queen reacts on Twitter to team’s acquisition of ILB Roquan Smith with emoji

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their defense in a big way on Monday, reportedly acquiring star inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and inside linebacker A.J. Klein. It’s a needle-moving trade that should help Baltimore compete even further in 2022.

Following the news fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacted on Twitter to the trade. He put just a single emoji, seemingly signaling his excitement to be able to have a player such as Smith line up next to him on a game-by-game basis.

